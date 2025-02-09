2 unlikely Angels trade targets on the Mets after missing out on Pete Alonso

2. Luisangel Acuña

In many ways, Luisangel Acuña is the antithesis of Mauricio. He seemed to stall out in AAA last season posting a .258/.299.355 line though he did still steal 40 bases. However, he was extremely impressive in a very limited sample in a September call-up.

In those 14 games, he racked up 40 plate appearances and slashed .308/.325/.641 with 3 homers. Most of his short big league playing time came at shortstop as he admirably filled in for an injured Francisco Lindor.

Since the season's end, Acuna has only seen his stock rise. Better known as Ronald Acuña Jr.'s younger brother the Venezuelan native returned home in the offseason and raked in the Venezuelan Winter League, earning rave reviews in the process.

The younger Acuña doesn't have the ceiling of his superstar brother, but he's got a shot at becoming a very productive player. He figures to be veteran Jeff McNeil's prime competition at second base, if McNeil isn't moved, which will make his asking price high.

In addition to shortstop and second base Acuña can play center field which makes him an insurance policy for the Mets if their glove-first duo of Tyrone Taylor and Jose Siri prove not to be up to the challenge.

That versatility should also intrigue the Angels. Should they acquire Acuña he could compete with Moore for the second base job, but he could also serve as a super-utility man who can also handle centerfield duties and help give Mike Trout some days off his feet.

Like Mauricio, the Mets will likely be looking for major league talent in return, and given the way Acuña's stock is trending the asking price will likely be high. That makes it unlikely that he winds up with the Halos unless the team is able to get creative with a potential return package.

