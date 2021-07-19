LA Angels: 3 prospects who should not be included in trade talks
No. 2 LA Angels prospect who should not be included in trade talks: Jo Adell
Jo Adell disappointed for the LA Angels last season, but he was clearly brought up too early.
Adell looks better this year in Triple-A.
Some may look at this as an opportunity to trade Adell. They didn’t like what they saw last year, and now that he’s on the rise in the Minors, his value is going up.
Adell is far too talented for the Angels to trade him, though. He’s been cutting down on his strikeouts recently, and he’s been hitting for a better average lately.
If the Angels already have a sub-par farm system, which they do, trading Adell will make the farm system essentially useless.
He’s been the one that the Halos have been focusing on and trying to develop into a star since 2017. For years now, Adell has been the number one name associated with the Angels’ farm system.
I understand that Adell didn’t look very good last year, but he’s been better, and has kept his tremendous power.
Just like Detmers, the Angels should not be trading this former tenth overall pick.