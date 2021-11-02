LA Angels: Anthony Rendon looks set to be back by this major point
LA Angels‘ third baseman Anthony Rendon filled us in a little bit on how his recovery is going.
Rendon missed 104 games this season due to injuries constantly putting him on the IL. He ended up getting hip surgery, and said he should be back by Spring Training.
Rendon made it clear that once he saw the Angels falling out of contention, he pushed for the Halos to have him get the surgery as early as he could so he could be back in time for the spring.
Anthony Rendon is a bounce-back candidate in this league next year.
Anthony Rendon was signed to a $245 million deal (seven years) back in the offseason after his World Series run in 2019, and hasn’t lived up to the hype with the LA Angels.
In these last two years, he’s hit .261/.372/.436 (.808 OPS) with just 15 home runs, 65 RBI and 53 runs while only being available for 110 games. Those aren’t quite $35 million a year numbers.
That average annual contract value of $35 million per year is the second in MLB among position players behind Mike Trout.
Ballplayers don’t, however, lose talent, and Rendon has been a tremendous player in this league before. From 2017-2019, Rendon hit .310/.397/.556 with 318 RBI.
He’s been a Silver Slugger twice, an All-Star in 2019, and was also a top three NL MVP candidate in 2019. He went insane in the postseason that year, hitting .328/.413/.590 (1.003 OPS) with 11 runs scored and 15 RBI in the 2019 postseason.
Rendon has a lot of upside, and now he can fulfill that potential with his health right coming into next season.