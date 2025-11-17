2026 betting odds make Angels' fans face a harsh reality

While there is a lot that can change before pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training in 2026, the feeling in Anaheim surrounding the Angels right now is not an overly positive one. The team has made a couple of frings additions - a promising bullpen arm is nice as well as some organizational catching depth - but the real additions have not started for the Angels or MLB as a whole. And as it stands now, the Angels appear to be cellaw-dwellers in the big leagues in the eyes of Las Vegas.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released their odds for the 2026 MLB season for numerous things. World Series odds, League Winners, and awards like Cy Young and MVP favorites are public now. Despite a step forward in 2025 (the Angels increased their win total by nine over their 2024 finish), the Halos are being listed as if they are an actively rebuilding franchise. And while there are some fans who would likely prefer that route, this is a team that bought at the trade deadline and flirted with the playoffs for a stretch over the summer.

Angels' 2026 betting odds show how low the public views Anaheim

The Angels, obviously, are not the World Series favorite going into the offseason. And there is nothing they can do to top the Dodgers there. They are, however, tied for the second highest odds associated with teams. While three teams - the Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies, and Washington Nationals - are listed at +50000 to win the World Series, the Angels are not far behind. They share a +20000 mark with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who finished near the Angels at 71-91.

The teams right ahead of the Angels may make fans shake their heads, however. The Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Athletics, and actively rebuilding Minnesota Twins are all right ahead of the Halos in the betting odds. Despite the Cardinals, Marlins, and Twins seemingly in rebuilds, Las Vegas views them as a more likely World Series champion than the Angels. In the American League, the Angels only have better odds than the White Sox to make it to the World Series.

It does not get much more positive in the awards races for the Halos. Mike Trout spent nearly a decade as the annual favorite to win the MVP in the AL. Now he sits at +8000 to win the award while teammate Zach Neto is the Halo with the best odds at +2800. Cy Young an even further stretch, as Jose Soriano has +3500 odds to topple Tarik Skubal and the rest of the pitching field in 2026.

It goes without saying the Las Vegas oddsmakers do not view the Angels as a threat - in the postseason or for postseason awards. Now, it is up to the front office and the team to make them regret these odds.