3 all-too realistic answers for Angels' biggest roster needs ahead of 2026

This offseason, the Los Angeles Angels have made far too many of the same mistakes they have made for years, watching potential upgrade options at their three most dire areas of need blow past without taking a swing. With the hope of outside help dwindling fast, it’s time to start being realistic about how the Angels will address their most glaring roster holes.

It may seem like it is too late in the offseason to be able to turn things around, but there are still a number of intriguing free agents and trade targets out there right now. Failing that, the Angels are going to have to make sure that the pieces they have are put in the right position to succeed.

These areas of the Angels' roster have to be handled very carefully in 2026

Third Base

Things have been so bad for so long at the Angel’s hot corner, that it feels inevitable that 2026 will bring more of the same. Literally the same, with breaking news (as this is being written) that the Angels are resigning Yoan Moncada.

Even with Moncada back, his injury history and defensive struggles will mean looking internally for a regular backup. Oswald Peraza and Vaughan Grissom both have some experience, Denzer Guzman feels like the heir apparent and rumors have swirled all off-season about Christian Moore switching positions. However, all four carry significant question marks.

The most intriguing news has been that Kyren Paris racked up 145.2 innings at third base in the Mexican Winter League. If Paris comes anywhere close to hitting like he did in Spring 2025, and looks even adequate at third base whilst doing it, there is a real chance (even assuming Moncada is healthy) that he starts on opening day, with Grissom or Peraza on the bench as a defensive replacement.

Center Field

The defensive answer at center is, without a doubt, Bryce Teodosio. In his limited action last season, Teodosio put up 10 Outs Above Average and looked like a future Gold Glove candidate. But he also struck out 47 times with a miserable 53 OPS+.

Just admit it, Jo Adell is a right fielder. He was terrible in center last year, but the team may be forced into trying again unless Josh Lowe can find a way to stay healthy, hit left-handed pitching, and play his least familiar outfield position.

Mike Trout has repeatedly said he wants to continue playing the outfield. With a new manager, and a team desperate to keep selling tickets, there’s a real danger that the Angels let him. Center, though, would be a huge gamble. Hopefully common sense prevails, and the outfield features Adell in right, Lowe and Teodosio splitting time in center, and Trout, Jorge Soler and Matthew Lugo sharing left.

Starting Rotation

The one position where an outside signing is the most realistic is starting pitching. Even ignoring a shock move for Framber Valdez, anyone from Zac Gallen to another roll of the dice with Lucas Giolito would immediately slot into the Angels rotation. But the Angels have also been stockpiling young arms for years, and at some point, they’re going to start using them. 2026 could be the time.

Unlike 2025, the odds of not needing a 6th starter until July are almost non-existent, particularly with new arrivals Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah likely to be on innings limits. The likeliest early contenders are Caden Dana, George Klassen and that one guy everyone seems to have written off, Jack Kochaniwitz. But given the Angels proclivity for fast-tracking recent draftees, don’t be shocked if Ryan Johnson or 2025 2nd overall pick Tyler Bremner make waves at, or close to, the start of the season.

The two most realistic outcomes here are one more signing from the middle of the remaining pack of arms, or Alek Manoah getting a chance to start the year. After that, though, it could be a revolving door the rest of the way.