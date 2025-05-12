3 Angels draft picks from 2024 who already look like huge steals

Bridger Holmes

The Angels love them some sinker-slider relievers with low arm slots, and Holmes is one of their most promising assets with that pitching profile. The Angels' seventh round pick out of Oregon State is 22-years-old and showing out in his first professional season.

Holmes has a .207 batting average against in his 11 games pitched, one of the best marks of Inland Empire's pitching staff, and he has posted that mark despite a .364 BABIP. The same goes for Holmes' .259 SLG, 34.7% K% and 2.68 FIP (Holmes has the best FIP on the team). Expect Holmes to move to Double-A at the least before this season is over.

