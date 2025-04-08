The 2026 MLB free agent class got a whole lot worse months-and-months before the offseason even begins. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the presumed big prize of free agency, will no longer be available after inking an extension with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Angels shelling out a $500 million contract had little-to-no chance of happening, even for the son and namesake of their franchise's icon, so it might provide solace to their fans to see Guerrero Jr. off the free agent board in early-April.

The Angels are inching closer to their post-Anthony Rendon era, which will free up a whole lot of cap space for the top brass to spend. They have some internal candidates to pay, but also some glaring holes they can address by adding external players -- namely rounding out their rotation, a few infield spots, perhaps another outfielder, and more pop in the lineup.

Even with Rendon coming off the books soon, it's safe to assume that the Angels will not be in the running for a Kyle Tucker, Dylan Cease, or a marquee closer (there will be several). Given the ample mishaps the Angels have experienced in past years -- be it signing Rendon and Robert Stephenson, or even Albert Pujols and Justin Upton before them -- acquiring a big fish in free agency or a high-priced reliever feel too rich for Arte Moreno's blood.

So, who's out there that fits the Angels' ethos and addresses some areas of need? Let's avoid any player with opt-out clauses (player, club or mutual) and solely focus on true unrestricted free agents.

3 Angels free agent targets next offseason with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. off the market

Eugenio Suárez

Many believed Suárez would be a trade target for the Angels this past offseason, and it still stings not being able to reel him in. Yoán Moncada has been a solid consolation prize, but Suárez's ceiling remains higher and he is in the final year of his deal with Arizona. Moncada and Luis Rengifo are free agents after the season, and we'll see where Christian Moore winds up positionally. Suárez could be a stop-gap before Moore settles in there, and perhaps he could even mentor him.

The Diamondbacks' third baseman, the 33-year-old Suárez, is off to an interesting start to the season. Right now, he's slashing .176/.317/.647/.964. He has 6 hits in 10 games, but 5 of those 6 hits are home runs which has led to him being in the 97th percentile or higher in the following categories: xwOBA, xSLG, avg exit velocity, barrel %, and hard-hit %. Suárez is quite literally the definition of a professional hitter.

Suárez is getting older, which means the Angels could reel him in on the cheaper side this offseason. He might take a dive defensively sooner rather than later, but his ability to hit the baseball remains elite. He's not perfect, but he would be an upgrade at a huge position of need for the Halos.