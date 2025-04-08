3 Angels free agent targets next offseason with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. off the market

Dustin May

The Dodgers cannot bring back everybody, right? They did, indeed, lose Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty in free agency last offseason, showing that they do actually have some limits to their spending.

The Dodgers have no issues shelling out billions of dollars to players they love, and they likely are enamored with May. Conversely, May probably wants to stay close to the training staff he's worked with the past few seasons, given his long history of injury issues. However, the soon-to-be free agent might have a robust market if he finally pitches to the level he's capable of this season. May might not have the same level of velocity (he still can average 95 MPH), but his secondary stuff is proof that he can re-model himself as a pitcher.

After this season, the Dodgers are likely going to roll with Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and Gavin Stone. Plus, they have plenty of other internal candidates and will likely make a play for yet another marquee starter. May might be a casualty for the Dodgers in 2026 and beyond.

The Angels have Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks coming off the books after the 2025 season, and May would be a great replacement. When he is on, he looks unhittable...and he will not command nearly the same amount of money as a Cease, Zac Gallen, or Framber Valdez. There's a lot to like with a May-to-the-Angels storyline.