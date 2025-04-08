3 Angels free agent targets next offseason with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. off the market

Cedric Mullins

Mullins has long-been an intriguing player for the Orioles, and he's off to a torrid start to the 2025 campaign. In 39 plate appearance, Mullins is slashing .313/.436/.656/1.092 with elite metrics.

The Angels clearly have a need for more centerfielders. Jo Adell is not the most trustworthy player. Kyren Paris is taking the world by storm right now, but still could use some supplementation. Matthew Lugo and Nelson Rada are great prospects, but you never know with the unproven youngsters. Mullins is a beloved veteran, who would not necessarily need to play every game (especially against left-handed pitchers) and would be cheap.

Furthermore, it's no surprise that the Angels have a dearth of left-handed hitters and could use some more reinforcements. The Angels have Luis Rengifo, Yoán Moncada, and Nicky Lopez as 75% of their left-handed/switch hitters on the major league roster, and they are all going to be free agents after the season (Nolan Schanuel is the only other LHH). Mullins would be an excellent lefty to add to a lineup that revolves around Mike Trout, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Jorge Soler, and Taylor Ward.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout