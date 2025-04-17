The Angels are about to be whole again, but returning a player always comes at several others' expense. Yes, Zach Neto will be helming shortstop for the Angels yet again in just a matter of days. He will be a sight for sore eyes, as the lineup will look way more potent than it already is. The Angels are currently tied with the Yankees as the teams who lead the league in home runs per plate appearances, and they have yet to return Neto and his 23 home runs from last season.

Neto's return as an every day player will not affect players like Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, Jorge Soler, or Logan O'Hoppe. However, there are a few players on the periphery of the roster who need to show out in order to either receive semi-consistent playing time or simply stay on the active roster. The Angels do not have many players with remaining minor league options, meaning a DFA is in the waiting as the corresponding move for when Neto is activated.

3 Angels players on thin ice when Zach Neto returns from his rehab assignment

Jo Adell

Adell is at risk of being demoted to a part-time role once Neto returns. Think about it.

There's no way Kyren Paris' playing time will be affected when Neto returns. His ability to play both second base and centerfield should keep him in the lineup every day, and Ron Washington assured fans that Paris will remain a starter moving forward. Luis Rengifo will continue to play every day at third base while Yoán Moncada remains absent.

Tim Anderson has been one of the best defenders in the league thus far between second base and shortstop. Sure, Anderson is not hitting, but it's not like Adell is tearing it up in the outfield or at the plate thus far in 2025. Of the nine Angels players with 30 or more plate appearances for the Angels, Adell's 0.0 fWAR ranks last of that group. His -1.3 offensive fWAR only eclipses Anderson's mark, but Anderson has the eighth best defensive fWAR in the entire league.

Adell is slashing .200/.265/.356/.621 with below average strikeout and walk numbers. Worse yet, he cannot hit left-handed pitching which used to be his calling card -- he has yet to reach base against a left-handed pitcher in nine plate appearances this season. He is hampered by a hip injury, slowing him down on the basepaths and in centerfield. Perhaps a part time role will allow him to get his strength back via more rest?

This is the way:

1. Ward—7

2. Rengifo**—5

3. Trout—9

4. Soler—DH

5. Neto—6

6. O'Hoppe—2

7. Schanuel*—3

8. Paris—8

9. Anderson—4



Injured List: Moncada**



*—left-handed hitter

**—switch-hitter

Bench: Adell, d'Arnaud, Newman....and who else?