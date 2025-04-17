3 Angels players on thin ice when Zach Neto returns from his rehab assignment

Nicky Lopez & J.D. Davis

Given that Kevin Newman has been fantastic defensively in his limited games played, it's safe to say he will remain on the Angels' active roster even if he will be hard-pressed to find semi-regular playing time.

Lopez and Davis, on the other hand, were brought in cheaply during the offseason and do not figure to stay on either the active or 40-man roster much longer. Davis was signed to a minor league deal in the offseason, and was brought up to the majors once Moncada went to the shelf. Lopez was signed days before the season...because of injury concerns to Moncada (and Rengifo). Neither have minor league options remaining, so the team would have to be designated for assignment to remove them from the team.

Lopez and Davis are the easy choices for removal from the roster once Neto and Moncada return from their ailments, given that they are last among all Angels position players in plate appearances this season. Neither really has any opportunity to even play their way into safety, as they are fully blocked by lineup regulars right now.

The question is whether either gets claimed off waivers or are even traded for cash considerations/a player to be named later? It seems likely that one of the other 29 teams would find some use for infield depth from a glove-first utility man or a power-hitting corner infielder. If the Angels were able to trade guys like Geraldo Perdomo and Michael Petersen following their DFAs, they might be able to receive something back for Davis and Lopez when their times come.

