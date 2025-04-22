3 Angels players' starts that feel sustainable, 2 that feel like fool’s gold

The Angels are having a fun start to the year, but nobody is quite expecting even their 11-10 start to be sustainable over the course of the 162 game marathon season. The bats are cooling off, while the arms are pitching much better -- a stark contract from the first few series of the year. Unless many of their players who are off to torrid starts continue to maintain their play, the Angels' season might end up disappointing some fans.

A few players the Angels have should continue to be impactful the rest of the way, while a couple performers who started off hot will likely cool off the rest of the way.

3 Angels players' starts that feel sustainable

Mike Trout is quietly sporting a .133 BABIP, the worst mark on the Angels. He also is averaging a 91.6 MPH exit velocity, the second highest mark on the team to Zach Neto's 94.2 MPH mark in his three games played. He is one of the few Angels hitters who is walking at a semi-reasonable rate, meaning he is staying in the zone and seeing pitches well like he always has. Trout will assuredly be able to find some better luck as he continues to post every day *knocks on every piece of wood in sight*

There are some worries that Trout is turning into a Mark Reynolds, Adam Dunn type that does not hit for average but will put balls into seats at a high rate. Trout's eight home runs are tied for second most in the league, but he is also hitting .184. That's not who he is, even as he maneuvers his age-33 season following myriad injury-plagued years.