3 Angels players' starts that feel sustainable, 2 that feel like fool’s gold

José Soriano

Soriano's 113 Location+ is second on the Angels' staff to Kyle Hendricks, which in a nutshell might feel unsustainable. However, he is seemingly dialing in his gigantic stuff to great effect so far this season. He is still averaging 96.7 MPH on his four-seam and sinker, but that is down from his 98.0 MPH average from 2024. His biggest issue as a pitcher is walking batters, but he is doing a much better job of staying in the zone and making hitters beat themselves.

His bullet slider and demon knuckle-curve are getting hitters off of his turbo sinker, which is great. By being in the zone more often with his pitches, it allows him to post one of the best groundball percentages in the league (Soriano has a 94th percentile groundball%).

So long as Soriano keeps this approach, he should be able to do what he was not able to last season: stay available for the entire season and not be shut down with arm fatigue.