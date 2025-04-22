3 Angels players' starts that feel sustainable, 2 that feel like fool’s gold

Kenley Jansen

The Angels' 37-year-old closer has five saves and has yet to allow an earned run or blow a save this season. Obviously, that's not going to last...especially given who he is as a pitcher.

Jansen is the type of reliever who raises his game when the stakes get higher. When a quasi-Hall of Famer enters his elder years (in baseball terms), the stakes do not seem as high in the 9th inning as they used to. They get more comfortable. Jansen is the type of pitcher who does not dial up his velocity until he allows runners on base and the game starts to hang in the balance. That tip-toe approach has not quite manifested so far this year, but it's going to rear its ugly head sooner rather than later.

