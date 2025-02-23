As the Angels turn the page on a forgettable 2024 season, there will probably still be some hitches in the road for 2025. Arte Moreno, Perry Minasian and the coaching staff will demand positive results right away, which leaves some inconsistent players on thin ice if they make the Opening Day roster.

On the mound, Reid Detmers needs to offer a solid first impression, and at the plate, Jo Adell and Scott Kingery can't afford to be cold in April.

3 Angels players who will be on thin ice if they make the Opening Day roster

Jo Adell

Now that Mike Trout is moving to right field, the vacancy in centerfield gives Adell a chance at starting on Opening Day. He turns 26-years-old in April, and his top prospect allure is now starting to wear off.

He's batted .207 in each of the last two seasons, but last year was especially rough for him. He was playing in a full-time setting and he still couldn't find a groove. Adell ended the year batting .071 in September, but he is hopeful of leaving those struggles behind him.

This upcoming year is unfortunately going to be a make-or-break one for him, but he's off to a good start early this spring. He needs to keep that momentum flowing if he wants to make the Opening Day team, but also remain in the big leagues.

Reid Detmers

Ideally for the Halos, Detmers has a bounce-back season. He was dominant in his first five starts of 2024, but after that, he struggled to the point where he had to spend multiple months in Triple-A.

That can't happen again for Detmers, who should be the consistent middle-of-the-rotation southpaw that Los Angeles is desperate for. If he gets run off the mound a few times in April, then that will likely spell trouble for Detmers for the rest of the year. The Angels might not be as kind to him again like they were last year, promoting him back to the MLB in September.

A decent spring, followed by a strong start to the regular season, is dire for Reid Detmers. He has the talent, but his consistency needs a little buttoning up before the Angels can put their guard down on him.

Scott Kingery

You'll have to go all the way back to 2019 to see the last time Scott Kingery was an every day player in Major League Baseball. Although that's a bit of a red flag, Angels fans can bank on Kingery playing with a chip on his shoulder after spending most of the last half-decade in the minors.

Maybe the Angels found a diamond in the rough. He smacked 25 home runs and stole 25 bases in Triple-A last year, so he clearly still has the ability to compete. With Zach Neto on the shelf until he fully recovers from injury, Kingery could potentially find some time playing shortstop if Kevin Newman needs a day off.

It's in these few opportunities that Kingery will have to take advantage, but if he doesn't, he might never quite make it out of Triple-A. There is definitely some pressure on him, but at 30 years old, he'll bask in the chance of being a productive player on the 25-man.

