The Los Angeles Angels position players unequivocally need to improve both the offensive and defense metrics next season, which the team assuredly will address via free agency signings and trades. The team currently has 14 players on the 40-man roster, if you include Anthony Rendon, and not a promising group of prospects who could snag a spot this offseason (other than Nelson Rada). The Angels will look to add many players who could play a big part of the team next season, which might cause a current player or two to try out a new position on defense.

3 Angels positional changes that could plausibly happen in 2026

Nolan Schanuel

Not who you'd expect to see first on this list, huh? How 'bout it? The 23-year-old is 6'2 and has semi-passable physical traits that might translate to average defensive numbers as a left fielder? Why not try him out? The sprint speed needs to improve, but if the former first rounder from Florida Atlantic has some instincts then perhaps he could pass as discount Ward defensively next season.

The Angels might be active in the markets for Pete Alonso (based on reporting from last offseason), Kazuma Okamoto or Luis Arraez, for example, and might deem that a 1B with a plus bat could off-set any defensive woes Schanuel might face in left field next year and beyond. Maybe they try to trade Schanuel for pitching and sign a 1B?

Jo Adell

Get ready to learn left field, buddy? If there is one obvious positional switch for an Angels player, it's Adell taking Ward's spot on the team as the slugger who can slightly get by defensively in left. Left field has been shown to be the easiest spot in the outfield, and hopefully Adell is not too belittled from his centerfield journeys to re-learn left. Adell played 69 games in right and 89 in center last season, and hasn't played three or more games in left since 2022.

Matthew Lugo

If Lugo proves to Angels evaluators that he can potentially turn into an average defensive corner outfielder with an ability to play a corner infield spot in a pinch, then perhaps he could avoid a DFA this offseason. Given the spare part position players left on the 40-man roster, a Lugo Angels DFA seems implausible. However, he was unplayable in large part due to his defense last season -- why does a former shortstop look so uncomfortable now that he's touching grass? Lugo played 12 games in CF, 9 in right and 7 in left. The key for him is to improve dramatically on the defensive side, and show that he can sometimes filter into 3B again.

Carlos Beltran's nephew needs to show that he can stick in either left or right, and maybe even show fans that he could re-learn some third base (which he played while in Boston's pipeline). Lugo is listed at 6'0 ft tall, could he learn some first base? Any opportunity an unproven prospect has to show off some positional versatility, they have to take it. Lugo can swing it a bit, but not enough to off-set a suboptimal ability to cover ground in the outfield.