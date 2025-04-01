3 Angels prospects who will likely make their MLB debut in 2025

There is something special about the excitement of a player's debut in the major leagues. Coursing through the rigors of the minors to reach the pinnacle of baseball is not a small feat. Several Los Angeles Angels prospects will see those dreams become reality in 2025.

The Angels are never shy about quickly promoting their prospects, perhaps more than any other MLB team. They continued the trend this year, giving 2024 second-round pick Ryan Johnson a spot on their Opening Day roster without him throwing a single pitch in the minors. Another Angels top prospect is expected to debut this season with minimal pro ball time.

Christian Moore knocking on MLB's door

It's hard to top the kind of year Christian Moore had in 2024. He was the best player on the title-winning Tennessee Volunteers team before the Angels selected him eighth overall. He continued to rake during his first taste of professional baseball, immediately turning heads with a .984 on-base plus slugging percentage in 25 games across High-A and Double-A.

There were murmurs that the 22-year-old would crack the Halos' Opening Day roster as he continued to impress in his first big-league camp. He'll begin the season with Double-A Rocket City but likely won’t need much time to prove he is ready to hit in the majors. The question will be where he fits in the Angels' lineup and defensive alignment. It seems logical for him to debut as a second baseman, where he spent most of his time in college. The Angels have given him reps at third base and the outfield, which if nothing else will add to his versatility and boost his overall value to the team and around the league.

Moore is a phenomenal athlete and has the makings of a 30-home run hitter at the highest level. He has a chance to become an instant fan favorite in Anaheim. The Angels probably won't make them wait much longer to see Moore in the MLB. It'd be shocking if he isn’t up by July.

Angels will add a young power arm to the bullpen

Reliever prospects don’t often make headlines, but every franchise has a few bullpen arms in the minors worth watching. The Angels have that in right-hander Camden Minacci. A full-time reliever since college, Minacci pitched his way to Double-A in his first full pro season and flashed the potential of a high-leverage option. He struck out 68 batters in 49 innings, adding 18 saves to a 3.31 ERA.

Minacci is all-business on the mound, attacking hitters with a fastball that flirts with triple digits and a plus-grade slider. He produces a ton of swing-and-miss but is prone to running into trouble sometimes because of command issues. He allowed multiple earned runs in six of his 45 appearances last season and walked 22 batters. Despite that, there is a lot to like about Minacci's makeup. He will likely be assigned to middle relief duties when promoted for the first time.

International prospect finally gets the call

Acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a trade deadline deal last season, Matthew Lugo slots into the Angels' top 15 prospects to begin 2025. An injury during his first week with the organization prematurely ended his 2024 season so the Halos will get their first real look at Lugo this spring. He's already spent parts of five seasons in the minors but there's still time to develop as he turns 24 in May.

The 2019 second-round pick topped 20 doubles in each of the past four seasons and is a career .270 hitter in over 1,600 minor-league at-bats. He won't be a high-contact guy, but there is power in his bat. The Angels added him to their 40-man roster in the offseason, signaling they believe he can help them in 2025. Lugo has played shortstop, third base and the outfield in the minors. He could become an important utility player for the Halos.

