The Angels would get the most bang for their buck by trading Taylor Ward

Trade rumors have surrounded Ward, 31, since last year's trade deadline, and should only kick up again if the Angels were to create a redundancy in the outfield by signing either Santander or Alonso.

On the surface, Ward, who is under team control through the end of the 2026 season and is projected to make $8.75 million in arbitration holds more present-day value to the club than either Adell or Schanuel.

Owner of a career 111 wRC+, he possesses 20-25 home run pop, decent on-base skills, and a slightly above average glove in left as he posted 3 outs above average in 2024. While those aren't superstar-caliber numbers, they are solid and well-rounded enough to have value to many teams looking for an outfield bat on a reasonable contract.

Given the relative appeal of Ward compared to Adell and Schanuel, the Angels could dangle him for a variety of different things that would help the team. They could swap him for a comparable infielder to shore up second or third base. They could flip him for pitching to either fill out the rotation or the bullpen. Or lastly, they could use him to acquire a prospect that would help offset the loss of the draft pick they'd have to surrender to sign Santander or Alonso given both free agents rejected qualifying offers.

Simply put, moving Ward after making a splash signing would be the best way to string moves together to further improve the team in 2025, or if they go the prospect route, for the future.

