3 Angels who could lose their jobs as team tailspins into August

The Angels are looking at the heart of their 2025 season slowly beat out. While it is hard to count this team out given their "never say 'die'" mentality, sitting six games back of the American League Wild Card and a daunting historical trend opposite them, they will need a miracle. And as they continue to fall in the standings, jobs will be lost. For these three Halos, the clock is ticking on their time in Anaheim.

Tyler Anderson could be one bad start away...

The 2025 season has been one of major ups-and-downs for Tyler Anderson. With the Angels' shallow pitching depth within the organization, Anderson was given an exceptionally long leash as a starter this season. However, after allowing at least four runs in 4 of his last 5 starts and and total of ten home runs in those starts, another bad start could be the end of Anderson's career in Anaheim. With Caden Dana and George Klassen both progressing well at the moment, it could be Anderson's spot one of them eventually fills if/when the Halos want to give them a chance to start in the big leagues.

Does the team really still need Gustavo Campero?

While he did flash some ability when he was starting, Gustavo Campero has also made some critical errors as a Halo. With Bryce Teodosio playing well since his call-up, there is little need for Campero at this point. He brings inconsistent offense and defense, and the Angels may be better served with someone else filling his bench spot. With Jorge Soler set to return at some point, if Campero doesn't make an impression with his limited playing time over the weekend he very well could find himself packing his bags and heading on out of Anaheim. While an outright release would be surprising, it is not out of the question for someone who has yet to show signs of improvement at the big league level.

Ray Montgomery should have been gone last month

There could be a couple ways the Angels go about Ray Montgomery this season. Maybe this weekend series goes poorly and the front office fires Montgomery as one last desperate attempt to fire up his clubhouse. Any fan watching would likely claim this team played different under Ron Washington than they have under Montgomery. Letting a former Halo like Torii Hunter Jr. take over for the rest of the season to try and get hot would not be out of the question. And if the team keeps him past this weekend, Montgomery's firing becomes a when, not if scenario.

While there could be a lot more change this offseason both on the roster and around the organization, these three Angels specifically should feel the clock ticking on their time in Anaheim. And if they don't start performing better, any day could be their last at The Big A.

