3 bargain bin free agents the Angels should pursue

The Angels should look to Jose Quintana to shore up the rotation

Even after the Yusei Kikuchi signing, the Angels' starting rotation needs help. While some analysts have postured that former Dodger Jack Flaherty could be the perfect fit, it remains to be seen if the Halos really want to step into the $20 million-plus AAV market for a starter again.

Instead, they could look to a grizzled veteran who could be had for a relative bargain given the explosion of the starting pitching market, pivoting to soon-to-be 36-year-old Jose Quintana.

Quintana doesn't have the upside of a Jack Flaherty, and the fit isn't perfect adding another southpaw to a group that already has lefties Kikuchi, Tyler Anderson, and Reid Detmers as presumptive starters. However, if the goal is to add quality innings at an affordable price, Quintana is a great fit and the rest can be figured out later.

Last season, Quintana logged 170.1 innings while posting a 3.75 ERA for the Mets last season. He owns a career 3.74 ERA and 3.70 FIP. While he doesn't fit the mold of the strikeout artist the rotation is lacking, at this price point, you're looking at imperfect options.

What Quintana does well is keep the ball on the ground (44.6% career groundball rate) and keep the ball in the yard (0.92 career HR/9). Even if he pitches more to his 2024 FIP, 4.56, that's better than the performances posted by Kyle Hendricks and Reid Detmers last season.

Two years might be a stretch, but even if the Halos upped the value a bit on a one-year deal, he'd still be a good value relative to what he can provide. Bargain hunting has its trade-offs, but Quintana's ability to eat innings while posting acceptable results should have the team intrigued.