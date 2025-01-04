3 bargain bin free agents the Angels should pursue

Jesse Winker could provide cheap power for the Angels lineup

The Halos urgently need to inject some power into their lineup, and while Anthony Santander and his 44 dingers from last season would be the preferred path forward, should the Angels lose out Winker isn't a bad pivot.

Winker, 31, would add a left-handed option to a right-handed heavy lineup that features just Nolan Schanuel batting from the left side and a switch hitter in Luis Rengifo. While he's mostly a platoon bat and a negative in the field, Winker could form a solid duo with Taylor Ward in left as well as split time with Jorge Soler at DH.

For his career, Winker owns a .841 OPS versus righties. He struggles mightily with a .661 OPS vs lefties, but he wouldn't be called upon to go up against southpaws very often. In turn, his presence would maximize Soler who feasts on lefties to the tune of a .869 OPS with a .264 ISO. While Soler isn't a complete liability against righties, with a .770 career OPS, Winker could spell him for the tough matchups.

His presence could also help get the best out of Taylor Ward, who performs better against lefties (.805 career OPS) than righties (.740 career OPS). Since Winker is exclusively a platoon bat, both Soler and Ward will see ample time against righties where they are at least competent, but together this proposed trio adds another layer of thump to the lineup that currently doesn't exist.

Sure, he'd only be a part-time player and comes with some limitations, but at this price point, his production plus the positive impact he can make on others in the lineup by putting them in more advantageous positions would make him a steal at his projected price.

