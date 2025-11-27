3 best players Angels could acquire in Rule 5 draft

The Angels and the entirety of MLB teams had to pause free agency and trade talks last week to finalize their 40-man rosters ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. The team opted to protect flamethrowing prospect Walbert Urena, but the Angels did not wait long to get back into action after that. Themade a deal sending Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles later that night for Grayson Rodriguez to start their offseason off with a bang. They can keep those good vibes rolling in the Rule 5 Draft as some tantalizing players have been made available, and some of the best players available fill positions of need for Perry Minasian and the Angels.

3 best players available to Angels in the Rule 5 Draft

Corner infielder Blaze Jordan

One of the best hitters in the minor leagues during the first half of 2025, Blaze Jordan went through a terrible slump after being sent from Boston to St. Louis at the trade deadline in the deal that brought the Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Matz. He will almost certainly be drafted, and may even be gone before the Angels pick. The Halos should run his name to the podium if Jordan is available, letting him handle the hot corner in Anaheim and let his power work its way into the big leagus.

Right-handed pitcher Blake Burkhalter

After spending his college career as a relief pitcher, Atlanta decided to bring Blake Burkhalter along as a starer after drafting him in 2022. Tommy John surgery took out his 2023 season, though, and Burkhalter spent 2025 as both a starter and reliever. That works just about perfectly for the Angels, who need rotation depth as well as help in the bullpen. Burkhalter was effective in both roles in 2025, and could have had a case as a late-season call-up for Atlanta. Instead, he finds himself eligible for the Rule 5 Draft, where the Angels have the chance to steal a solid arm (which they should do at every opportunity they get).

Outfielder Yohendrick Piñango

One of the most high-upside players available, Piñango is an absolute gem in the analytical baseball community due to his bat speed and, therefore, his exit velocity. When he swings the bat, he makes contact. And when he makes contact, the left-handed hitting corner outfielder makes good contact. He is incredibly selective of when he swings though, leading to a lot of food left on the plate for Piñango. He projects as a offense-first left fielder - whether that be as a fourth outfielder or as a top-of-the-order bat is to be determined though.