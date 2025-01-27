3 best remaining free-agent second base targets the Angels could pursue

Brendan Rodgers was once a top prospect, but hasn't done much since to make the Angels believe he could be the answer

A former top prospect for the Colorado Rockies, Brendan Rodgers was once ranked their number one prospect and number 31 overall by FanGraphs, yet has struggled to find his footing since graduating from prospect status in 2020.

Despite playing half his home games in the gravity-defying city known as Denver, Colorado, Rodgers struggles to hit for power and has never posted a wRC+ higher than 98 in his career. His last two seasons were his worst two offensively, slashing .258/.313/.388 for a 78 wRC+ in 2023 and .267/.314/.407 for an 88 wRC+ in 2024. His glove work is also below average, posting -3 OAA last season. All told, he just hasn't been a valuable player posting 0.2 fWAR in 2023 and 0.8 fWAR in 2024.

While all of the options left are flawed, Rodgers doesn't have a track record that highlights a standout skill as Kim and Polanco do. Instead, the entirety of his appeal is that he will be cheap, and one can hope that maybe a change of scenery helps him unlock some of that potential that once made him so highly regarded.

