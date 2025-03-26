3 biggest questions the Angels must answer in 2025

The Angels find themselves in a strange spot heading into the 2025 season. After years of mediocrity which tarnished their past glory, the team seemingly hit a nadir in 2024 with a franchise-worst 63-99 record.

At the outset of the offseason, owner Arte Moreno promised an increase in payroll and a return to competitive baseball. The payroll is up, though maybe not to the extent some fans would like, and others within the organization have echoed the competitive baseball talking point.

Competitive doesn't necessarily mean contending, however, and it's likely that the Angels have their sights set on 2026 as the year the return to contention fully gets underway. In the meantime, they'll look for improvements, and to stay in more games even if the losses still outweigh the wins on the ledger.

To that end, there are three pressing questions the team must answer this season to prove that they are on the right track, able to play competitive baseball, and position themselves to overcome the doldrums of the last decade plus.

Mike Trout must stay healthy and play at a near-MVP level

It's nearly impossible to overstate how good Mike Trout was in his prime. Sometimes overlooked due to his soft-spoken nature, the casual baseball fan has all but forgotten Trout as injuries have ravaged the last three-time MVP's last several seasons.

Over the past four seasons, Trout has averaged just 66.5 games played per, leaving a massive void in the Angels lineup. Heading into spring training, the Angels made the calculated decision to move Trout to right field hoping to preserve his body, a move that he has stated is helping him tremendously.

While a healthy Trout is integral to the Angels returning to play competitive baseball, he can't do it all single-handedly. The Angels last made the playoffs in 2014, Trout's first MVP season, meaning he's had two other MVP years plus several other runner-up finishes where the club finished the year sitting out the big dance.

Even when paired with a unicorn in Shohei Ohtani, the pair couldn't propel the Angels to the playoffs. In order to be competitive and build the foundation to return to perennial contender status, Trout will need help. He may be the Angels' most important player, but he cannot be a one-man show.