During Kurt Suzuki's introductory press conference, Angels general manager said the obvious part out loud -- this team's pitching simply must improve. Barry Enright was dismissed as the team's pitching coach, and hopefully Suzuki's presence will have a marked effect on the rotation and bullpen next year.

The issue is that the Angels do not have many effective pitchers on the roster. When the team's impending free agents officially hit the market, the Halos will be left with Yusei Kikuchi, José Soriano and Reid Detmers in the rotation and Ben Joyce, Robert Stephenson, Brock Burke and Ryan Zeferjahn in the 'pen. Caden Dana, Sam Aldegheri, Mitch Farris, Víctor Mederos, Ryan Johnson and Jack Kochanowicz are internal options to fill out the starting pitching group, and Sam Bachman, José Fermin, Chase Silseth, plus several intriguing prospects could make the Opening Day bullpen.

The Angels desperately need help on the pitching side, and these three hurlers are certainly candidates that the team could acquire inexpensively to add to the staff.

3 buy low free agents the Angels have to consider this winter

Ryan Helsley

Helsley was an abject disaster for the New York Mets when they picked him up from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline. He will likely still demand a not insignificant contract given his elite background as a dominant late-inning stopper, but his value likely dropped enough to warrant consideration from the Angels.

Helsley might consider a one-year deal with an upper mid-market team to get his credentials back after losing them in New York this season. The Angels could get him right, as a set-up man behind Kenley Jansen if he re-signs, or as the team's closer. If Helsley wants to set himself up for a better payday after next season, a prove-it deal with the Halos seems like it would be profitable for both sides.

Michael Kopech

Kopech, once again, is suffering injuries left-and-right. When he is right, he is as dominant as they come as a multi-inning reliever who can come into any game situation and get the job done.

The Dodgers may want to reel in their spending on relief pitching, despite their need for more help in the bullpen. They broke the bank for Kirby Yates (another solid buy-low candidate) and Tanner Scott last offseason, and those became worst-case outcomes for the Dodgers' $400 million team. Perhaps they let Kopech walk, and if so the Angels could try and buy the dip on the pitcher with elite mechanics and stuff.

Luke Weaver

Weaver is a player who wants to transition from the bullpen to a starting rotation, and the Angels have a couple of open spots for the soon-to-be former New York Yankee. Weaver's 2025 postseason likely cost him a decent chunk of cash, as he was historically bad against the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round and then once again against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

Weaver would be a fantastic option as a fifth starter, he has a great arsenal of pitches that could allow the reliever to pitch deep into games. The Angels could do much worse than offering Weaver a cheap contract to be a back-end starter for next year.