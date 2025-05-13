3 completely forgotten Angels prospects are playing their way back into relevance

Raudi Rodriguez

Rodriguez was selected in the 19th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, so there was little to regard with him when he entered the Angels' farm system. However, his athleticism and results are nothing to gawk at. His performance thus far at Low-A Inland Empire has been nothing short of a revelation.

Hot at the plate 🔥

Congratulations to Raudi Rodriguez for being named Player of the Month for April! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/X2FHJh9cRu — Inland Empire 66ers (@66ersBaseball) May 5, 2025

Rodriguez has seven triples so far. Seven. For context, he has five doubles and nobody else on the 66ers has more than three (his 14 XBHs and 57 total bases lead the team). He has 31 RBIs, and nobody else on the team has more than 17. He's slashing .288/.396/.514 and with his OBP and SLG being the high marks on the team. Lastly, Rodriguez leads the team with eight stolen bases and has only been caught stealing once. Oh, and he has an absolute cannon for an arm and covers a ton of ground in the outfield.

Let's get rowdy. Don't get too comfortable, Nelson Rada!