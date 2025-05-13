3 completely forgotten Angels prospects are playing their way back into relevance

Kenyon Yovan

Perry Minasian has loved Yovan since he made the transition from position player to pitcher. Well, he might still be the apple of Minasian's eye given his production for Triple-A Salt Lake this year.

Yovan became a full-time pitcher in 2022 after flaming out as a first baseman. He has high-end stuff and it is showing, despite pitching in the Pacific Coast League...where pitchers are sent to suffer. In 13 games and 14.2 innings pitched, Yovan has a 2.42 FIP, 27.9% K%, and has yet to allow a home run. Of the Bees pitchers to have not allowed a home run this season, only Yovan and Víctor Mederos have thrown more than 11 innings this year.

There are some things that are not working in Yovan's favor, mostly opposing hitters' slash lines against him, but the 27-year-old is showing fans and evaluators that he is not going out lightly. He might become a major league closer anytime soon, but he is at least giving the farm system a quality depth piece.