3 completely forgotten Angels prospects are playing their way back into relevance

Honorable Mentions: Kevyn Castillo, Kelvin Cáceres

Castillo, another prospect not ranked in the Angels' top 40, was a force for the DSL Angels in recent years. Now, the 19-year-old outfielder is at Low-A and slashing .273/.388/.380/.768. Castillo has the makings of a professional hitter, where he is not the most toolsy prospect but he just gets the job done.

Cáceres is getting by, he has a pretty ugly 1.54 WHIP at Double-A. Howeve, his 2.92 ERA and 3.00 FIP are exciting. Like José Fermin, if Cáceres can get his pitches into the zone at a higher rate, than his stuff will still play at higher levels. Cáceres is not viewed as a prospect anymore, given that he was on the 40-man and major league roster before, but he is still just 25-years-old and raw.

