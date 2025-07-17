When Yoán Moncada has played, he has been one of the best hitters in baseball. The first-year Angels third baseman is posting a .479 SLG in his 36 games played, which only trails Zach Neto's .492 and Jo Adell's .483 marks for the team lead. In terms of third baseman around baseball who have played 36 or more games this year, Moncada's SLG ranks behind Arizona's Eugenio Suárez, Boston's Alex Bregman, Toronto's Addison Barger, Cleveland's José Ramirez, Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero and San Diego's Manny Machado. So, that's five All-Stars. His SLG ranks higher than 2025 All-Stars Zach McKinstry, Isaac Paredes and Maikel Garcia.

Of that whole group, Suárez is the only third baseman who would be moved. He is clearly the prize of the trade deadline given his gigantic body of work his whole career. However, if the Angels do want to cash in some chips for their own sweet-swinging third baseman, there should be a robust market made up of the teams who were runner ups for Suárez.

3 contenders (and 1 Angels rival) emerge as rumored Yoán Moncada trade destinations

Yoan Moncada continues to draw interest from multiple MLB teams ahead of the Trade Deadline, according to industry sources.



Moncada, 30, will be a free agent at the end of the season.



The Yankees, Cubs, Brewers, and Mariners could be among the top contenders. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) July 17, 2025

Per MLB reporter/insider Francys Romero, the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners are intrigued by the idea of trading for Moncada. The Angels 100% need Moncada more than those teams, as LAA's third basemen have the worst fWAR in baseball this season (the Cubs rank 29th in 3B fWAR, the Brewers rank 23rd, the Yankees rank 22nd and Mariners 13th).

Luis Rengifo has been a great second baseman, but terrible at third. However, he could be moved back there when Christian Moore returns from the injured list and if the Angels decide to move off of Moncada. Moncada is officially back on the field and in line to start every game for the Halos the rest of the way, unless they simply want to get off the "will he stay healthy?" carousel and deal him to clear out some playing time for Moore, Rengifo and Chris Taylor.

Moncada's defense at the hot corner can come and go, mostly due to mental lapses. Ron Washington has been highly critical of Moncada's defense, and fans have seen first-hand how his defensive breakdowns can impact the team. It always feels like two-steps forward and one-step back with Moncada on defense, as he will make an incredible play when charging the ball...then just make a blatantly incorrect move with his glove on the next ball hit to him. It's probably just rust with him to be honest.

It's certainly interesting that the Angels have a third baseman who is good enough to be a rumored trade candidate. It's a weird situation to be in for the Angels, a franchise who is cursed by Anthony Rendon. If he is good enough to be in rumors, why not just keep him? That'll be Perry Minasian's burden the next couple of weeks.

More LA Angels Rumors from Halo Hangout