3 impact bats the Angels could pivot to after losing out on Anthony Santander

2. The Angels could add Jurickson Profar to the outfield after missing out

Jurickson Profar has had quite a strange career. Once a top shortstop prospect with the Texas Rangers who made his big league debut at 19, he never really established himself in the Lone Star state and mostly served as a utility man. He then transformed into an outfielder and finally became an All-Star last season at the tender age of 31.

While his 2024 season was a revelation, his performance since becoming an everyday player has been a bit of a roller coaster. Just check out his wRC+ fluctuation from 2018 through 2024 which in order are; 107, 90, 113, 87, 110, 78, and 139. Seems to be a pattern right? Good in even years and very bad in odd years. Perhaps that's a sign that he's not a fit for the 2025 Angels?

In all seriousness, however, Profar is the best-remaining outfielder on the market, a switch hitter (filling the need for a bat that can hit from the left side), and has some pop with three career seasons of 20 or more homers.

In theory, he could provide what the Angels are looking for, and as the start of spring training draws closer, he might accept a shorter and cheaper contract than originally expected. However, it's hard to conclusively say that he's better than Taylor Ward, or even Jo Adell for that matter. At which point, you sort of have to ask to question, "What's the point?"

Signing Profar, unless you believe he can still play in the infield, is something that doesn't seem likely. He last played third base back in 2018, and while his experience at second is more recent (1 game in 2023 and 10 in 2021) the last time he played there regularly was for 124 games back in 2019. It's safe to say that, aside from maybe as an emergency in-game injury replacement, his days at those two positions are over.

In all, Profar isn't the best option for what the Angels need, though he is AN option.