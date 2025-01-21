3 impact bats the Angels could pivot to after losing out on Anthony Santander

3. The Angels could do the unlikely, yet logical thing and sign Alex Bregman

There hasn't really been much connecting Bregman to the Angels, though at least some insiders have thought it possible the Halos could sign a free agent with the qualifying offer attached. Looking at the Angels' needs, if they were to get into that market Bregman makes the most sense.

The Halos need either a second or third baseman depending on where you slot Luis Rengifo, and among the available crop of free agents at both positions, Bregman is by far the best player.

Before getting into his offensive game, it's important to note that out of the three top-end options, he's the only one who is a positive with the glove. Last season his defensive performance generated 6 outs above average as well as 6 defensive runs saved, indicating that he can still play the hot corner at a high level.

The cause for concern comes with the bat. While no one will scoff at Bregman's 118 wRC+ in 2024, his walk rate plummeted to a career-low 6.9% yielding the second-lowest on-base percentage of his career, a .315 mark that was only better than the .313 number he put up upon his debut in 2016.

Both his average exit velocity and his hard hit rate last season were relatively pedestrian, each ranking in the 51st percentile, so while he hit 26 dingers and posted a respectable .453 slugging percentage, his expected slugging percentage was just .417. This is not a new trend for Bregman and has led many to believe that he'd struggle outside the friendly confines of the Crawford Boxes in Houston.

That said, the home field concerns are a bit overblown as over his career Bregman actually has a higher slugging percentage on the road than at home to the tune of .489 to .476.

The bigger concern for the Angels is that Bregman reportedly has not backed down from his desire to secure a lucrative long-term deal, and the team is still reeling from the last time they handled a handsome sum over a lengthy number of years to a hot shot third baseman, Anthony Rendon, who after five miserable years they are desperately seeking to upgrade from.

Ultimately, the market will dictate what Bregman receives and so far, it seems to say that a long-term big-money deal isn't in the cards for the former Astros slugger. Ever so slowly, interested suitors seem to be bowing out, as his former club seems to have moved on acquiring both a present and future replacement in the Kyle Tucker trade, and the Blue Jays just handed the bag to Anthony Santander.

All it takes is for one team to overpay for Bregman to get his wish, but if his desired commitment in terms of years were to drop, the Halos would be wise to pounce. Whether or not they will is another story entirely.

