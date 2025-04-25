Christian Moore

Paris was not the young, power-hitting second baseman anyone predicted to be the Angels surprise package of 2025. That hype belonged to Christian Moore. Moore did nothing but hit in 2024, starting while he was still in college, and continuing, after being drafted 8th overall, at Inland Empire and Rocket City. He seemed destined to get called up for the end of last season before injuring his knee, but came into Spring Training this year as a serious challenger to open the season in Anaheim.

His 2025, so far, has not been great. His vaunted power simply hasn’t shown up, batting .217 in Spring Training with no homers and only two extra-base hits, and carrying that into the Minor League season. Through 13 games at AA he’s hitting .156, with one double (and still no home runs) against 18 strikeouts. So, it’s worth remembering he is still only 22 years old, and less than a year removed from his college days. With Paris’s emergence, the need to rush Moore to the big leagues has waned, and hopefully as that pressure eases he can concentrate on developing at his own pace.