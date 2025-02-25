3 LA Angels players who could be first-time All-Stars this season

Gone are the days where Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are the de facto Angels All-Star representatives every season, meaning the door is open for new blood to get the honor. Trout missed the prestigious event last season because he went down with an injury after 29 games played, but he could easily find his way back there in 2025. Trout has so much star power that he does not even need to tear it up to get the nod. If the now right fielder simply stays healthy for the first couple months of the season, the superstar undoubtedly will be featured in Atlanta during the break.

The Angels will need to win more games than expected in order for non-Trout players to make the All-Star Game. Due to the non-competitive roster for the past *checks notes* decade, the Angels have not been a franchise who sends non-Ohtani/Trout players to the game often. Other than those two superstars, here are the Angels players who have represented the team the past decade: Tyler Anderson (2024), Carlos Estévez (2023), Jared Walsh (2021), Tommy La Stella (2019), Albert Pujols (2015), Hector Santiago (2015), and Erick Aybar (2014).

The Angels have myriad breakout candidates in 2025 who are hungry to start collecting some individual awards. Who are some players who could appear in their first All-Star Game this year?

Here are the Angels players who have already been selected to at least one All-Star Game: Mike Trout (11), Kenley Jansen (4), Tyler Anderson (2), Tim Anderson (2), Yusei Kikuchi (1), Jorge Soler (1), Travis d'Arnaud (1), and *grumbles* Anthony Rendon (1).

Ben Joyce

The All-Star Game is all about star power, and the Volunteer Fireman certainly has that. He was probably the most watchable player on the roster last season given his absolutely electrifying stuff.

It feels like if Joyce stays healthy, than the reliever will have a great opportunity to make the team. When he's available, he frankly is unhittable. Joyce will need to rack up more strikeouts to make a case for the award, but it seems extremely plausible that the guy who averages 102mph on his heaters will collect more punch outs.

Kenley Jansen's presence puts a damper on Joyce's ability to rack up saves, but the 24-year-old will still receive opportunities to enter games in save situations. It will not necessarily be a closer-by-committee approach, but the Angels surely will manage Jansen's workload in the first half of the season given his escalating age. That being said, it's not unheard of for set-up men to make the team anyway. Joyce is widely expected to dominate once again this season, and one of the best young relievers in the league will be afforded every opportunity to crack the All-Star team.