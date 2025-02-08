3 LA Angels position battles to watch throughout spring training

3. The last 3 remaining bullpen spots

The pitchers who likely make the Opening Day bullpen: Ben Joyce, Brock Burke, José Quijada, Ryan Zeferjahn, Kochanowicz or Detmers?

On the bubble: Garrett McDaniels, Chase Silseth, Sam Bachman, José Suarez, Hans Crouse, Connor Brogdon, Victor González, Dakota Hudson, Víctor Mederos

On the Injured List: Robert Stephenson

The Angels are highly likely to add at least one more reliever to this group. For example, they could add a closer like Kenley Jansen or Kyle Finnegan, an elite set-up guy like David Robertson, or middle relievers like Andrew Chafin, Phil Maton, or Scott Barlow. The bullpen picture will be much clearer once the Angels' get closer to the luxury tax line and stop spending, as they have roughly $30 million until the reach that threshold.

Like the Angels did with José Soriano last year, the Angels could use the loser of Detmers vs. Kochanowicz battle as their Opening Day long reliever. Either would be a better option than José Suarez, who seems like the logical choice as of now.

In order to retain the asset, the Angels could keep Garrett McDaniels on the roster instead of offering him back to the Dodgers. He could operate as a swing-guy, vacillating between long and middle relief.

There is a world where the last bullpen spot comes down between 2021 draftees Chase Silseth and Sam Bachman. Silseth is the likely choice. The Angels promoted Silseth before Bachman. Silseth won a starting job out of spring training last year over Bachman. Silseth has more major league experience than Bachman. Even with only 2 appearances last year, Silseth has been more durable than Bachman.

