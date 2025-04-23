3 LA Angels prospects who need to be called up before May 1

Samy Natera Jr. (25-years-old)

Yes, Natera Jr. is either older or the same age as many members of the Angels already.

Michael Darrell-Hicks has been better of late, but if his performance dips once again than the Angels should look no further than Natera Jr. as his replacement. The lefty completely balled out in the Arizona Fall League, and carried over that performance into the minor league regular season. Natera Jr.'s results are next-level good, and he is clearly not being challenged enough in Double-A.

NASTY NATERA. 🤮



LHP Samy Natera Jr. has been ridiculous in relief to start the year.



🔥 0.00 ERA

🔥 League-Best 18.41 K/9

🔥 5 Multi-Strikeout Outings pic.twitter.com/l2JbUBYxRW — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) April 21, 2025

The Angels love their left-handed pitchers, and a power lefty is a vital cog in a bullpen. They can trust the stuff with Natera, they can trust his "professionality" given his age, they can trust his size and athleticism (he stands 6'4), and they can trust the elite sinker-slider combination. He would be their truest left-on-left reliever coming out of the pen.