Following the non-tender of the switch-hitting Gustavo Campero, the Angels are left with one left-handed hitter on the 40-man roster in Nolan Schanuel. Obviously, Campero was not going to factor into the Angels' plans next season so they were already set on adding a left-handed hitter or two or three or four this offseason.

Free agents like Kyle Tucker, Munetaka Murakami, Jorge Polanco and Cody Bellinger might be too expensive and unrealistic signings for the Halos, so turning to the trade market makes a lot more sense for the organization. The trade market is swarmed with left-handed hitters, so the Angels might have their pick of the litter to add to the 2026 roster. Here are three left-handed hitting position players who make the most sense for the team...

3 left-handed hitters the Angels should definitely target in trades this offseason

Lars Nootbaar

There is one completely unverifiable report floating around concerning the Angels being interested in Lars Nootbaar. Angels fans should not buy into this, but the idea of adding Nootbaar certainly is intriguing...

Nootbaar is a 28-year-old left fielder (with experience in right field too) who is a prime change-of-scenery candidate. In his five MLB seasons in St. Louis, Nootbaar's numbers do not necessarily back up the eye test -- he has a smooth left-handed swing, but has only topped out at 14 home runs in a season (in both 2022 and 2023). His SLG dipped below .400 last year, but crucially his trade value has too -- Nootbaar is coming off a career nadir, but he certainly could pop if he is finally moved out of the Cardinals' organization. He would be a great Taylor Ward replacement.

Brendan Donovan

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals are looking to move on from Brendan Donovan to clear a path for J.J. Wetherholt. However, he will not be that cheap to acquire unlike Nootbaar. Donavan is a utility player with sterling metrics, including a 92nd percentile K%, who would be an ideal second baseman for the Halos next season and beyond.

Brandon Lowe

Speaking of ideal second basemen moving forward, Brandon Lowe can absolutely rake. Obviously, trading with the Rays is a terrifying prospect and Lowe has a not-insignificant injury history...but in terms of power-hitting second basemen, Lowe might be the cream of the crop. He slugged 31 dingers last season, 39 in 2021 and 21 in both 2023 and 2024.

Here's Jeff Passan on the Tampa Bay Rays: "Beyond not picking up Fairbanks' $11 million option, the Rays will listen on offers for Brandon Lowe. Even under new ownership, their payroll remains destitute."

Donovan might be more optimal than Lowe, as the Rays' lefty posted a 12th percentile K% last season and is 31-years-old.

Other names to keep an eye on: Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Steven Kwan, Nolan Gorman.