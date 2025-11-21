If there is one certainty surrounding the Angels this offseason, it is that they are going to upgrade their rotation one way or another. They could be players for names like Ranger Suárez, but they will need to find value at the position as well. These three names are, for one reason or another, going to be available in the $10-$16 million range, and could be a fantastic way for the Angels to round out their rotation around Yusei Kikuchi, Grayson Rodriguez, José Soriano and Reid Detmers.

3 mid-rotation starters Angels need to target

Zack Littell - 2-years, $24 million (contract predictions via MLB Trade Rumors)

For the past two seasons, Zack Littell has been a rock solid starting pitcher. Starting a total of 61 games over the past two seasons, Littell has posted a 3.73 ERA while striking out 271 hitters and walking only 63. With a 111 ERA+ from the past two seasons, there should be little hesitation from the Angels in pursuing Littell as a fifth starter to build out - for the first time in a long time - a complete rotation in Anaheim.

Cody Ponce - 2-years, $22 million

After spending the past four years pitching in Japan and Korea, Coy Ponce is set to return to MLB. After not finding much success, Ponce went across the Pacific and has vastly improved on his pitching since. Outside of his impressive stats in the KBO this past season (a 1.89 ERA and 252 strikeuts), Ponce has also boosted his velocity since his first MLB stint. After sitting in the low-90's, Ponce's fastball now has hit as high as 98 MPH. His change-up and curveball are both plus pitches as well, and Ponce is now much more equipped to survive in the big leagues than he was prior to his career across the ocean.