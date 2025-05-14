3 names for Angels to consider as Ron Washington replacements

Simply put: the relationship between the Angels and Ron Washington just is not working out. Despite (maybe) getting out of a weeks-long slump as a team, there are still several problems within the Halos clubhouse. Despite Washington's reputation as an elite defensive coach, the Angels continue to be a terrible defensive team while also consistently making mistakes on the basepaths.

Similar to Joe Maddon's tenure with the Halos, Washington was supposed to mesh analytics and old-school prowess to field a competent ball club. While that is an easier task in theory, he has not even come close to that as the Angels skipper. So whether the Angels part ways during the 2025 season or simply let his contract expire this offseason, the hunt for their next manager needs to be active now.

Having gone down the retread path multiple times since Mike Scioscia's departure, the Angels should be searching for a first-time manager who embraces the constantly changing landscape of baseball in 2025. These three names fit that criteria, and would all excite a tortured Halo fanbase.

1. Torii Hunter -Special Assistant to General Manager, Angels

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Angels

Likely the first choice as manager by 99.9% of Angels fans, Torii Hunter has slowly worked his way into the Angels' organization. He was a part of the transition team to support Mike Trout in right field, and has since been named as Special Assistant to Perry Minasian, a role also held by Kurt Suzuki, Eddie Guardado, and Chris Carpenter. All of these names are worth monitoring, but Hunter would be the favorite to land the job.

Hunter was a huge mentor early on in Trout's career, and is one of the most beloved Angels of all time. He confirmed his desire to become a major league manager this past spring, and there is no doubt he would be a huge cultural change for an Angels clubhouse that has seemed poisoned for the better part of a decade. He would need an experienced staff surrounding him considering his lack of an extensive coaching career, but he'd be able to build a great staff given his popularity around the league.