3 names for Angels to consider as Ron Washington replacements

2. Donnie Ecker - Hitting Coach/Offensive Coordinator

Atlanta Braves v Texas Rangers | Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/GettyImages

Released by the Texas Rangers earlier this season, Donnie Ecker will likely land managerial interviews for a majority of the teams looking for a new direction this offseason. Ecker was a scapegoat for the Rangers' offensive woes to start the season, and has a resume that is full of success stories. First and foremost, he was offensive coordinator for the Rangers from 2022 until his dismissal this year. In that time period they were consistently one of the best offenses in baseball as Ecker helped develop young stars and guide veterans' approaches at the plate for years.

An absolutely vital piece to the Rangers 2023 World Series win, Ecker would be a fantastic leader for an Angels clubhouse that has largely lacked direction offensively since Trout's arrival in the bigs. Ecker served as hitting coach for the Salt Lake Bees in 2018, and has been in the majors since then. A homecoming for Ecker may not make Halo fans as enthusiastic as Hunter Jr. would, but an offensive mind to develop the likes of Zach Neto (who may already be a star), Logan O'Hoppe and Nolan Schanuel into their prime years could be the key to the next Halo playoff team.