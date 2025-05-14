3 names for Angels to consider as Ron Washington replacements

3. Ruben Niebla - Pitching Coach, San Diego Padres

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 2 | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

If the Angels want to go in the other direction, there may not be a better choice than Ruben Niebla. Donned as the "Pitcher Whisperer" by the San Diego faithful, he is currently responsible for the best bullpen and rotation in MLB. The Padres are well aware of his importance, as signing Niebla to an extension this offseason was the biggest move the front office made.

Niebla also played a huge role in Cleveland from 2019-2021, where the Guardians consistently boasted one of the top staffs in the league. Most recently, he turned Stephen Kolek (career 4.62 ERA in the minors) into a star, as Kolek as allowed no runs in his first two major league starts.

Given the aforementioned young Angels are largely proven players, Niebla could be the more favorable option given the youth of the Halos' top young pitchers. José Soriano, Jack Kochanowicz, and Reid Detmers have all found some success in the majors, and Niebla could fully unlock their potential. Top prospects Caden Dana, Ryan Johnson, and George Klassen could all greatly benefit from Niebla as well as they all near the major league rotation.

Hunter, Ecker, and Niebla are all fantastic options to replace Washington after this season. Whether it be the culture change Hunter offers, the offensive gameplan Ecker brings to the table, or the proven pitching expertise of Niebla, each candidate would bring a much-needed organizational shift to Anaheim as the next generation of Angels' stars find their way.

