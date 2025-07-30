As the Angels are a day away from the trade deadline, the expectation after splitting a series against the Seattle Mariners is that the team sells on their rental players while retaining anyone with team control through 2026. That sounds perfect, but how much can fans really trust Arte Moreno to do the right thing?

3 trade deadline scenarios that'll keep Halo fans up at night

1.) Buying

While there is a small percentage of fans who believe this team is a mere two or three upgrades away from being able to make a genuine push towards the playoffs, this is the same fan base that is still grieving the disastrous 2023 trade deadline. Even if a miracle run does happen and the Angels find themselves in the Wild Card round, there still would not be enough in Anaheim to hope for more. Buying would decimate an already abysmal farm system, and the market this year favors sellers. Passing on the possibility of replenishing the farm system for 2026 and beyond in favor of selling out one playoff game at The Big A would be foolish and set the organiation even further back.

2.) Failing to find value for rentals

While the extended Wild Card has created a world where sellers have a lot of leverage in MLB, most of the players the Angels are considering moving are due to be free agents this winter. While that has not been a problem for Perry Minasian in the past, a world exists where the Halos do not find the appropriate value for their rental players, and decide to either sell incredibly low or just keep them and see what happens this season. Minasian needs to be scouring the league for the best deals surrounding the rental players in Anaheim, as deals for players like Taylor Ward and Jo Adell - players controlled beyond this year - will come to him. Speaking of Adell...

3.) Trading Jo Adell

The thought process makes sense. Adell has never been this valuable - and maybe never will be this valuable again on the trade market if he signs an extension this winter. But outside of Zach Neto, Adell is the Angels' best chance at a true superstar on their roster. His transformation this season has been miraculous, and trading him now would be a complete disaster for the organization. Jo Adell is no longer a player you trade away in hopes of building a championship team in the future, he is a player who the Angels should be building a championship team around.

