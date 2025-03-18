3 Opening Day roster decisions Angels seem to be hinting at

The Angels play regular season games sooner rather than later, and there are still multiple roster spots up for grabs. Having said that, it seems like the team is telegraphing where they are leaning with regards to a couple infield spots and the long reliever role. The Angels are certainly judging certain spring training results with regards to a few players on the roster bubble, despite the games being relatively meaningless.

Scott Kingery and Chase Silseth are officially out, as the Angels designated Kingery for assignment to make room for Angel Perdomo and they sent Silseth down to Triple-A. The spring training roster stands at 36, including NRI prospects in David Mershon and Ryan Johnson.

Let's theorize who will round out the Angels' Opening Day roster around Mike Trout, Yusei Kikuchi, and co.

Tim Anderson will be an every day starter until Zach Neto returns

With Kingery out, Zach Neto rehabbing his shoulder for another month or so, and Yoán Moncada and Luis Rengifo still not being where they need to be physically, it seems that Tim Anderson has the edge for an every day role in the infield. With Neto's absence, Anderson's veteran status and ability to play both shortstop and second base make him more appealing than keeping the unproven commodities in Kyren Paris or Christian Moore.

The Angels do not want to overtax Kevin Newman as an every day shortstop, and will likely switch Newman and Anderson between the two up-the-middle infield spots (and also filter in Rengifo at second). Rengifo and Moncada are working their way into playing shape, so will likely platoon at third base with Anderson playing most days during the beginning of the regular season.

Reid Detmers will be a long reliever, and José Suarez will be DFA'd

The Angels claimed that Detmers getting work as a reliever was to get Silseth reps as a starter. Well, Silseth was sent to Triple-A which clearly shows that they were evaluating Detmers in a bulk-innings out of the bullpen role. He has now made two appearances out of the bullpen, and has looked good. If Jack Kochanowicz will be the 5th starter, then the team clearly would want Detmers as the long reliever instead of José Suarez. Suarez has been abysmal in spring training and is unwatchable.

You can make the case that Detmers could be sent to Triple-A and Suarez will be DFA'd, as the team needs another right-handed pitcher in the bullpen. Johnson would make the team in that scenario, which would mean the bullpen would be comprised of Kenley Jansen, Ben Joyce, Brock Burke, Ryan Zeferjahn, José Quijada, Perdomo, Ryan Johnson, and Garrett McDaniels. However, are the Angels or Johnson/Detmers better off with Johnson in the majors and Detmers in the minors. Definitely not.

Ryan Noda is in, J.D. Davis is out

With Moncada and the Angels expressing optimism that the switch-hitting third baseman will be ready for Opening Day, that means that the need for J.D. Davis is not there anymore. The case for Davis making the team over Noda is that Davis could fill in at third if Moncada misses time/Rengifo needs ample off-days as he plays his way back into shape. With that likely not being the case, Noda has been a better hitter in spring training and the Angels desperately need a left-handed hitting pinch hitter.

Davis is slashing .250/.318/.425/.743 while Noda is slashing .231/.524/.462/.985. Noda is on the 40-man roster, while Davis is not. Things are looking good for Noda, who is looking to turn in a bounceback year.

