The Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks have incredibly similar team records, and yet it is almost a foregone conclusion that the D-Backs will sell before the MLB trade deadline. As of now, it is unclear if the Angels will buy or sell assets, but the entire roster, coaching staff and fanbase would obviously prefer them to be buyers. The Diamondbacks are destined for a fourth place finish in the gauntlet that is the National League West, and would consider a package revolved around young, controllable arms more seriously than ever in return for one of their starting pitchers.

Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are rentals, but the Angels do have a wide-open spot in the rotation and several semi-expendable, yet intriguing, arms they could part ways with to acquire one of them. Despite Gallen being the team's ace for many years, he is now regressing in a major way and likely has a smaller market than Kelly. Gallen just allowed six earned runs, eight hits and posted a 3:2 K:BB in his last start against the Angels. However, Perry Minasian absolutely should consider giving up some of his pitching prospects in return for the once great ace.

No, recently drafted pitchers cannot be traded until after the World Series. Also, because it's the Angels, most of the promising pitcher prospects they have are technically no longer prospects. Given Minasian went pitcher-heavy in the 2025 MLB Draft (with many of them being fast-moving college arms), the following MiLB pitchers are far more dispensable.

3 pitcher prospects Angels can offer Diamondbacks at trade deadline

Chase Silseth

Remember this guy? Yes, he is still in the organization.

Silseth, who was the first member of the 2021 draft class to make The Show, has not appeared in an MLB game this season...despite cracking the team's rotation out of spring training last year. He is currently on a rehab assignment with the ACL Angels, but should return to Triple-A Salt Lake shortly. Silseth rubbed some staffers the wrong way in spring training with his body language, and it does not appear that he has a path back to the Angels anytime soon.

Silseth certainly cannot be the prize of a Gallen trade, but his stuff and experience should bulk up his trade value. He throws absolute gas and has some devastating off-speed that the Diamondbacks could utilize in their big league bullpen next year following a Corbin Burnes, Eduardo Rodríguez, Ryne Nelson or Brandon Pfaadt start.

Víctor Mederos

Speaking of gigantic stuff, Mederos is another big league reliever posturing as a starter due to his age and potential. Like with Silseth, a move to the bullpen feels inevitable for the 24-year-old. Also like Silseth, a change-of-scenery for Mederos seemingly would unlock his fantastic arsenal.

Mederos made a relief appearance for the Angels on July 7th, and it does not appear obvious that he will make his way back to The Show.

Sam Aldegheri

Aldegheri is the No. 5 prospect in the Angels' pipeline, so the optics of trading him for a rental would not look great. However, he has a 45-grade on MLB.com and is more of a location-based pitcher who relies on a competitive edge and chicanery to retire big league hitters. The Italian's absolute ceiling is Mark Buerhle, but betting on a thumber (who has changed organizations) to turn into a Buerhle, Tyler Anderson, Martín Pérez or Ryan Yarbrough is both dubious and unexciting.

Let's just say this: If the Phillies would include Aldegheri as part of a trade for a rental in Carlos Estévez, he could be a part of a trade for Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly.

Trading any of those three for a rental would be reckless.

More LA Angels Rumors from Halo Hangout