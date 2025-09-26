3 players playing their final home games with the Los Angeles Angels

Kyle Hendricks

The Angels should move on from Hendricks whether or not he decides to hang up his cleats after the season. He has been a more than capable fifth starter all season, but the Angels need to start taking some shots on pitchers with far more upside than rolling with veterans like Hendricks and Tyler Anderson.

Even a veteran free agent like Tyler Mahle would be more enticing than Hendricks at this point. For one, he throws his fastball in the 90s. Secondly, the impending free agent starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers has been like the Yoán Moncada of pitchers. He missed more than three months of the season, but was incredible when he was on the field. There are ample options on the market that could be a major upgrade for the rotation.

Then there's guys like Caden Dana, Ryan Johnson, Sam Aldegheri, Víctor Mederos, Mitch Farris or even Reid Detmers. They all took their lumps this season, but maybe they can keep developing through the adversity and blossom in the near-future.

Hopefully fans show up and show out during Hendricks' start today against Houston. The OC native deserves it. However, the Angels should telll him no if he wants to come back next year and pitch for the Angels again.