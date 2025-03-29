3 players the Angels should have kept on the Opening Day roster over Tim Anderson

Ryan Noda would have brought balance to a right-handed-heavy Angels roster

The Angels have broken camp with just one true left-handed hitter on the roster, the aforementioned Nolan Schanuel, and while the team features two switch-hitters in Rengifo and Moncada, they still lag behind the rest of the league in terms of left-handed power.

Ryan Noda may not be the perfect solution to this problem: he's a first baseman who can play a little corner outfield, but he does fit the bill as a lefty with power potential. With power being the biggest question in Schanuel's game, it stands to reason that finding someone with the ability to drive the ball from the left side would be ideal.

At 29 years old, Noda no longer qualifies as a young player with potential despite his limited big-league experience, but he does two things well -- draw walks and hit the ball out of the ballpark.

In 2023 with the Athletics, Noda hit 16 dingers while walking 15.6% of the time. This spring, he was limited to just one homer and a .182 batting average, but his patience at the plate allowed him to draw 15 walks and post a .449 OBP.

Noda might simply be a quad-A type player, a guy who tears up the minors but offers little at the big-league level, but given the dearth of lefty bats on the roster, giving him an extended look until Zach Neto's return forces someone off of the 26-man roster may have made more sense.

All three options offered more upside than Anderson. While one game doesn't define someone's career, a lackluster spring combined with two terrible seasons signal that Tim Anderson's ability to produce in a major league lineup has long set sail. For some reason, that's been clear to all but those who pull the strings for the Angels' organization.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout