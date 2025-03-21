3 players who will eventually steal a roster spot for the Angels in 2025

Kyren Paris won't start out 2025 in the majors, but he'll be a part of the big league club yet again

Unlike the first two players on our list, Kyren Paris has racked up previous major league experience, but unfortunately, those prior stints couldn't have gone worse. His spot on the 40-man roster was, at one point, thought to be in jeopardy but thanks to his drastic shift in approach at the plate he appears not only safe but vital to the Angels.

Paris has been a revelation this spring offensively, posting a .361/.425/.694 line with a pair of homers over 40 plate appearances. Spring stats aren't always what they appear, but after Paris sought out Aaron Judge's personal hitting coach the near-wholesale changes he's made seem to indicate that he's the real deal.

While fans have begun clamoring for him to make the opening-day roster, it doesn't seem likely. For one thing, much of his production has come later in games against lesser pitchers, so the Angels will likely want him to continue refining his new swing in AAA to start the year.

Secondly, while Paris has played a little bit at second, short, and third, the defense hasn't always been as solid as you'd like. The versatility is nice, but the club will likely want him to iron out the kinks a bit more before trusting him on the big-league roster.

Yet it's that versatility that will likely earn him yet another big-league opportunity in 2025. Should someone go down in the infield, a real possibility given the fragile natures of Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo, Paris will likely be the replacement called upon.

Furthermore, other infield options that may make the team out of spring training like Tim Anderson and J.D. Davis may not hold on to those spots long if they struggle and Paris continues what he's done this spring down in AAA.

One way or another, Kyren Paris will find a place on the 2025 Angels, and likely this time he won't look like a completely overmatched kid. He might not be all the way back just yet, but that prospect glow that many thought had been extinguished is starting to shine again, and he could find himself back in the team's future plans.

