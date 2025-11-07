The off season rumor mill is officially underway across MLB, and the Angels have found themselves at the center of them. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Wednesday morning that there was a “better than 50/50 chance (the Angels) move one of their significant veteran outfielders”. Obviously Mike Trout is not going anywhere (despite his fall from superstardom), so this alludes to Taylor Ward and Jo Adell being in trade conversations once again. Morosi named the Philadelphia Phillies as one of the main teams to watch, as they lost outfielder Harrison Bader to free agency. With the Angels and Phillies once again seemingly destined to be trade partners, what could the Angels receive if they do send one of their star outfielders to the City of Brotherly Love?

3 potential Angels-Phillies deals if Taylor Ward and Jo Adell hit the trade block

Angels send Jo Adell for LHP Jesus Luzardo

If the Angels decide to part with Jo Adell, they will need a return that offers help in 2026 and beyond and plugs a hole on the roster. The final two spots in the Angels’ starting rotation are complete question marks, and Jesus Luzardo would help answer the question. After a few up-and-down years in Miami, Luzardo was a huge asset for a Phillies rotation that guided the team to the top seed in the National League. The south paw would be an incredible fit in Anaheim, and with so many pitching prospects knocking on the door in Philadelphia they could afford to lose Luzardo.

Angels send Taylor Ward for INF Edmundo Sosa

This would be the best of both worlds for each team. The Angels have a logjam in the corner outfield and are in desperate need of competent infielders. The Phillies’ infield is a strength, and they critically need a corner outfielder who can slug and play well in the outfield. Edmundo Sosa can play all over the infield, and could slot in as the Angels’ Opening Day starter at second base or at the hot corner. Ward would become a starting left fielder at Citizen’s Bank Park while adding some legit power to the bottom half of the Phillies’ lineup.

Angels send Taylor Ward, Caden Dana, and Travis d’Arnaud for RHP Andrew Painter and OF Brandon Marsh

This is the big one, as the Angels add a starting-caliber catcher in Travis d’Arnaud. Whether J.T Realmuto returns to Philadelphia or not, the Phillies would at least have a trustworthy option behind the plate with this trade in addition to Ward and a high-ceiling pitching prospect in Caden Dana. The Angels would bring Brandon Marsh home, solving their center field problem as Marsh plays an exceptional defense and is reliable against right-handed pitching. The prize here would be Andrew Painter, the Phillies’ #1 prospect who would instantly join the big league rotation in Anaheim.