3 potential Taylor Ward trade returns

With the trade deadline approaching and the Angels continuing to fail to reach .500, the odds of a Taylor Ward trade are becoming more and more real in Anaheim. Despite being a fan favorite and one of the highlights of these abysmal seasons for the Halos, Ward's power bat will be a hot commodity come the trade deadline. Perry Minasian will have little choice but to trade Ward unless the Angels can make a genuine run at the American League Wild Card race.

Last season, the Miami Marlins traded outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to the Pittsburgh Pirates in what is the most similar trade to a potential Ward deal. They got back two top-20 prospects from the Pirates organization, both of whom are projected to be reliable big leaguers. Given that Ward is arguably the best outfielder available and the market this season favors sellers, Minasian could repeat his 2024 magic and capture even more value from prospective buyers.

Taylor Ward to San Diego for OF Tirso Ornelas and RHP Victor Lizarraga

There has been consistent smoke around the Padres and Ward this season, and he does fit exactly what they need. Ward slotting into the cleanup spot behind the Padres' three MVP-caliber players is a daunting thought for opposing pitchers, and the Padres would likely be one of the main players in the Ward sweepstakes.

Tirso Ornelas was broke out in AAA last season after having a mediocre minor league career until then. He has repeated that same performance this season, despite not finding the same home run luck as he did in 2024. He made his MLB debut this season to lackluster results, but there is a lot of reason to believe he could be a serviceable corner outfielder in Anaheim.

Victor Lizarraga has consistently moved up once per season since being signed by the Padres out of Mexico. That promotion has yet to come in 2025, as his second season in AA has proven to be a speed bump. While that may make Halo fans nervous about him in return for one of their best trade assets, a change of scenery might be exactly what is needed for Lizarraga. The Angels have proven to worked efficiently in calling up players, and Lizarraga might just need a new coaching staff to unlock his potential at this point.

Taylor Ward to Cleveland for LHP Parker Messick and UTIL Juan Brito

With Nolan Jones regressing horribly this season, Cleveland has a huge desire to improve their outfield this season if they want to contend in a crowded Wild Card race. Ward slots in perfectly, as he can team up with Angels-killer Jose Ramirez as the Guardians chase the postseason.

Parker Messick was drafted in the second round in 2022, and has been exceptional at every level of the minor leagues since. He is on the brink of his major league debut, and the Angels should make him their absolute priority if they wish to deal with the Guardians this trade deadline. While he does not project as a top-of-rotation starter, there is little doubt he will be a solid contributor to any rotation in the MLB.

Juan Brito is a super-utility player who has spent most of his time at second base and corner outfield. While he will not wow anyone on defense, he is most reliable at those spots. Brito was close to making the big league roster before thumb surgery sidelined him this season. He has picked up where he left off, and would be a fun piece for a surging young Angels core.

Taylor Ward and Tyler Anderson to Kansas City for C Carter Jensen

A bit of a different outcome here, as the Angels would be sending Ward and starter Tyler Anderson to Kansas City for one of their top prospects. A lot of the Royals mid-tier prospects aren't expected to reach the majors for years, and with the Angels' focus on 2026, paying up a little to bring Carter Jensen to Anaheim would be a spectacular move by Perry Minasian.

Unlike current backstop Logan O'Hoppe, Jensen provides a lot of value defensively behind the plate. He has a plus arm and an overall mature presence behind the plate. With O'Hoppe's struggles defensively this season, a move to the corner outfield for him could be complimented by Jensen's potential arrival in Anaheim. Jensen has hit the ball well at every level, and would be a candidate to break Spring Training as the Opening Day catcher in 2026 if the Angels could pull this off.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout