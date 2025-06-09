This Angels young core deserves a playoff push

The Angels are, by definition, a mediocre baseball team. They sit at 30-33 going into their Sunday match up against the Mariners. Most of their team-wide stats are league average, outside of their home runs (where they rank near the top) and their strikeouts and walks (where they are among the worst in major league baseball). They have won two series in a row, but lost the two series before that. They are a middle of the road team that flirts with making a push, but has not been able to string together multiple weeks of good baseball outside of their eight game winning streak in May. They have a 2.2 percent chance at playing postseason baseball (per Baseball Reference).

Nevertheless, I say go for it.

The Angels have a young core that genuinely ranks as one of the best groups in baseball. Nolan Schanuel has been one of the most consistent hitters in the Angels' lineup this season. Logan O'Hoppe is making a case to be an All Star in the American League this season. Zach Neto is doing even more than that, as he is getting closer to the Bobby Witt Jr./Gunnar Henderson tier of shortstops with every passing day.

All three of those pillars in the Angels' lineup are 25 or younger, and none have reached arbitration yet. Matthew Lugo and Kyren Paris both had monstrous starts to their 2025 seasons before being optioned to the minors to focus on development, but they could both see time in the big leagues again soon.

On the mound, Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers have arguably been the two best pitchers for the Angels this season (outside of Yusei Kikuchi). They are 26 and 25, respectively, and could both benefit from late season, playoff push baseball.

I am not advocating for the Angels to make some blockbuster trade, especially one that includes any of the aforementioned studs currently in Anaheim. I am, however, saying the Angels should make some marginal moves to improve the rough spots on the roster. Trade for some relievers that don't have ERA's over five. Find someone to play second base who can get on base better than Luis Rengifo (who is very likely to be traded no matter which way the Halos lean).

While some fans may be sick of the Angels not having a clear direction, letting these young stars fight for the playoffs alongside a resurgent Mike Trout is a great way for them to get the experience they'll eventually need. This young core is a foundation for the next great Angels team, and while trading away vets for fringe prospects is tempting, letting Neto, O'Hoppe, and Schanuel fight for the chance to play October baseball provides value beyond statistics.

