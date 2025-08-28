3 prospects Angels should consider for September call-ups with eyes on 2026

With September call-ups quickly approaching, the Angels will surely be looking at players who they want to see take on MLB action rather than players who can help them win now. They have completely fallen out of the Wild Card race, so seeing which prospects are potentially ready to contribute at the big league level in 2026 will be a major goal for the final month of the season. While the Angels have a lot of prospects playing good baseball right now, not all of them are the right fit for a call-up now, while for some it is the natural step in their development.

3 prospects the Angels need to consider

Ryan Johnson

Since being sent down to Single-A earlier this season, Ryan Johnson has dominated as a starting pitcher. A 1.95 ERA in 11 starts is proof that he knows exactly how to work as a starter, and 61 strikeouts to only 10 walks is encouraging. His disastrous start to his career is in the rear-view, and giving him a chance to start or pitch out of the bullpen could be a huge indicator for the roster in 2026.

Caden Dana

The Angels have done everything they can to screw up Dana's development this season. Nonetheless, in his most recent start Dana was absolutely dominant. 13 strikeouts in a game will make anyone's ears perk up, and it makes Dana the most focused on prospect ahead of September call-ups. The Angels need to call him up with the intention of slotting him into the rotation, though. Using Dana in the bullpen has proven to be a failure, and his most recent outing shows that he has the talent to be a starter. Finding out if he can be one in the big leagues will answer one of the biggest questions going into the off season.

Denzer Guzman

Guzman has had a rock solid minor league career up to this point. He has profiled as a defensive-focused player, but some flash in his offensive game has let expectations grow a bit more. And with Yoan Moncada potentially moving to first after the latest injury in Anaheim, Guzman could be given a week of starts at third base. He'll be fighting for a roster spot in Spring Training next season regardless, but giving him a call-up now will allow the Angels a sneak preview at whether or not he is ready for MLB pitching, and plan accordingly for the off season if he is not.

